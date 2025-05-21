Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 3,869 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.8%

NXST stock opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,312.25. This trade represents a 28.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,558 shares of company stock worth $7,504,098. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.