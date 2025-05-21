Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.73.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $296.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

