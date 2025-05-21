Nomura Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,576 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in iQIYI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

