Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $580,000 Holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FINV stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.30.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 17.36%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.277 dividend. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

FinVolution Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price target (up from $7.80) on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FINV

FinVolution Group Profile

(Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.