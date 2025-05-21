Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $553,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.