Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $609,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 795.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

POR stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.94%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,430.92. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

