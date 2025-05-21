Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $713,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,980. This represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,050 shares of company stock worth $1,869,147 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

