Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $717,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,266,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,626,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,523,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,355,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.1%

GXO Logistics stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

