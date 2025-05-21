Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $727,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $128.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.79. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.76 and a 52-week high of $187.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Novanta from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on NOVT

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.