Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $739,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 46,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,903,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $35,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,309 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.21. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.66 and a 52 week high of $176.16.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

