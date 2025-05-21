Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,191,694 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.21.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

