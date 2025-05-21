Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $564,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

