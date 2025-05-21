Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $729,000 Investment in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in GATX by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of GATX opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. GATX’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

