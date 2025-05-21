Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,032,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,467,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 844,301 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 964,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 627,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,037,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.99. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHX

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.