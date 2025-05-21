Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE CMC opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,999.22. This represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.