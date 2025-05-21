Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,033 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,099 shares of company stock worth $247,751. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.