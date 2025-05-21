Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

