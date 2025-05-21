Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $90,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,212,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,531,000 after acquiring an additional 498,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,491,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,782,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,313,000 after acquiring an additional 356,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $31,881,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $128.33. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lear from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Lear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

