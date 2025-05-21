Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Navient by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 395,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 119,317 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 209,744 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 423,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Navient Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.40 million. Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

