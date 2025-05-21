Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 235,955 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.02 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.