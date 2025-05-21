Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,869,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 659.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after buying an additional 747,196 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vontier by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,155,000 after buying an additional 318,775 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vontier Stock Down 0.9%

VNT stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.06 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Further Reading

