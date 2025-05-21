Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $493.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.66. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.