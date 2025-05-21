Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 890,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 118,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 351,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of PCH opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.21 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

