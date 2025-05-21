Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,099 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.