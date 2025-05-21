Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,046 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.7%

THO opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $118.85.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

