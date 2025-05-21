Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,981 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $51,011,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,639,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 229,739 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,905,000 after buying an additional 105,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE SWX opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

