Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO stock opened at $158.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

