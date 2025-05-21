Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $560,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

