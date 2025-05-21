Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $595,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,829,000 after buying an additional 205,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Maximus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,001,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,256,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,792,000 after buying an additional 98,264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,186,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

