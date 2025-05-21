Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $695,000 Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 187,598 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 153,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nextracker

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 219,389 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,395. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,885.24. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $2,524,532 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

