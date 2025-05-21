Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $735,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $123.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $443,237.76. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

