Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 87.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 11,848.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,962,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

