Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 584,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 126,867 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 299,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,646. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

