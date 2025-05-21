North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NYSE NOA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 70.3% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,740,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,577,000 after purchasing an additional 718,884 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,134,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 418,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 360,370 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 156,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,368,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

