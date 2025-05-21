NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 72,431 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $34,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 120.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,291,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after buying an additional 1,255,666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 20,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,019,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NOV from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

