Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,799 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Mueller Industries worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. The trade was a 29.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.21%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

