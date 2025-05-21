Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 89,236 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,236 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Lamar Advertising worth $38,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,660,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,011 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,527,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 905,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,220,000 after purchasing an additional 470,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $57,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.5%

LAMR stock opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.49%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.