Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,443 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $40,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PFBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.69. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $99.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

