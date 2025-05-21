Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 148,870 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $40,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at $598,660.72. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NWE opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

