Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 159,139 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 159,139 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $35,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of FOLD opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.39.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.