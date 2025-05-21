Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $187.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.97. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.33 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

