Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 253,278 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,278 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $36,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

