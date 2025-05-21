Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 53,564 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $35,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of VRE opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

