Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 60,616 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $34,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. This represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Shares of ENPH opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

