Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,541,012 Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,541,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,782,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Curbline Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURB. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 1,130.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,630 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,890,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURB. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.68.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CURB opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

