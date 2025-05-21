Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 61,532 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $41,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.7%

DVN opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

