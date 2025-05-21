Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,761 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.66% of Minerals Technologies worth $40,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 364,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,078,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 145,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,306. This represents a 250.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

