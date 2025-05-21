Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Roivant Sciences worth $35,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 179,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 150,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 137,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,654.85. The trade was a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,309.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,799,611 shares in the company, valued at $456,501,538.17. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,223,959 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,035 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.