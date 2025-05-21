Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $38,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AESI opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 32,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,679,038.40. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $128,916.30. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 572,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,671.86. This trade represents a 1.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 48,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,038. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AESI shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Read Our Latest Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.