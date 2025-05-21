Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,188 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Boot Barn worth $38,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after purchasing an additional 709,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,091,000 after purchasing an additional 706,518 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $46,699,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $45,177,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after purchasing an additional 280,892 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $162.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its 200 day moving average is $130.55. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.17 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

